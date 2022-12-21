The Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube has decried the high rate of out-of-school children in the state, describing the situation as worrisome.

Speaking at a One-Day Stakeholders’ meeting on the Out-of-School Children Survey, held at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja, the Commissioner said the survey is aimed at reducing the worrisome phenomenon of the high rate of children who are not in school, restating that no child must be denied access to education in the State as the present administration has made education free up to the Senior Secondary School level.

Egube said; “The development of our school children is essentially central to the development of Lagos State and ultimately, the country. There is a great need for children to have access to continuous learning with no impediments and emerge with quality skills that will equip them for the future”.

“It is worrisome that 35 percent of children who are able to attend primary school do not attend secondary school, or they drop out once they reach a certain level. As such, the Out-of-School children survey will enable the State Government to acquire credible data to put proper policies in place that will benefit all children in the State, irrespective of their parent’s financial circumstance”, he said.

While noting that the survey will focus on households, streets, motor parks, markets, special homes and rehabilitation centres within the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the State, the Commissioner reassured all stakeholders that the Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to ensuring that no child is left behind in the quest to provide quality education for children.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo reminded the participants, particularly Community Leaders and Heads of Educational Districts, that they must hold themselves accountable for the success of the project in their communities.

She also urged educational institutions owned by religious organisations to cater to the needs of low-income earners in order to get the out-of-school children off the streets, stressing that all hands must be on deck as the government cannot do it alone.

The Survey kicked off yesterday and would run until the 28th of December 2022 and is taking place in all LGAs and LCDAs of Lagos State.