LASG cracks down on Okada Riders who switched to “Lady Machine”

The Lagos State Taskforce has reiterated its commitment to ridding the State of the menace of Okada Operators who have devised new means of operating on the highways and restricted routes across the metropolis.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who had led a series of weeklong operations across strategic locations where recalcitrant operators have been plying commercially but with the use of a different type of inconspicuous motorcycle popularly called “Lady Machine”.

He said, “Some of these recalcitrant okada operators who had their bikes seized in the past have acquired more portable types of bikes called ‘Lady Machine’ to carry out their operations on the highways. These bikes are sleek and more evasive but these antics are no longer a secret”.

Jejeloye, who had previously his officials on raids to CMS, Ebute-Ero, ijora, Ikeja-Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Oshodi Bus Stop, further disclosed the need to remind the illegal operators of the position of the State Government on their operations across the State.

He emphasised that no stone would be left unturned till the illegal operations of Okada Operators on restricted routes are completely eradicated.

“Motorbikes with engine capacity below 200cc are not allowed to operate on the State Highways, therefore all forms of bikes that fall within that range, be it the normal okada or lady machine will be confiscated and crushed according to the provisions of the law”, he started.

While revealing that the task force will continue to clamp down on the illegal activities of recalcitrant Okada Riders in line with the State’s vision on Transportation, he vowed to arrest both rider and passenger caught violating the laws governing vehicular operations on the highways and restricted routes.

“We arrested six suspects including riders and passengers today at CMS and we will ensure that they face the full wrath of the law for their violations. We hope that it would serve as a deterrent to others who intend to ride or patronise okada operators along these routes. Anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”, he declared.

