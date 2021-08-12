LASG Conducts Over 158 Forensic Investigations, 437 Paternity Related Issues

Alexa Ranking as of 12/08/21
The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 138,184
Nigeria Ranking : 460
234 views | Francis Azuka | August 12, 2021
The Lagos State Government has said that its Forensic Centre conducted about 158 crime scene investigations and probed 437 cases involving paternity issues relating to child support and inheritance.
Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), made the disclosure on Tuesday, at the opening of the virtual session of the 5th Edition of Lagos Forensic Symposium hosted by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with Lagos State DNA & Forensic Centre, and ITSI – Biosciences LLC.
Speaking on the importance of Forensic Science, the Commissioner noted that the introduction of Forensic Science to Criminal Justice Administration has enhanced police investigations and facilitated speedy identification and conviction of perpetrators of crime while helping in the exoneration of innocent persons.
“Lagos State Government recognises the importance of forensic analysis, which led to the establishment of Lagos State DNA & Forensic Centre (LSD & FC) to support investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies”, Onigbanjo noted.
He added that, “The Centre was commissioned in September 2017 while the Lagos State Forensic Biology/DNA unit and the DNA Database and Matching system attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation in February 2019”.
Onigbanjo noted that the violence of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 had a negative impact on the DNA and Forensic Centre after it was attacked and the complex extensively damaged by a mob, alongside other public and private property in Lagos State.
While assuring Lagosians that rebuilding of the Centre remains a top priority of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, the Attorney-General stressed that the 5th Lagos Forensic Symposium would provide up-to-date information on how forensic science is applied in criminal investigations, law enforcement, mass fatalities, sexual assault, wildlife trafficking and other related matters in Lagos State.
He added that the annual Symposium was targeted at Judges, Magistrates, Lawyers, Lawmakers, Police Investigators, Forensic Pathologists and Scientists, Medical Practitioners, Emergency Responders, Students, NGOs and Investigative Journalists among others.
Remember me