The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has condemned the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death, as revealed by the autopsy conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, was a result of asphyxia and electrocution.

A statement by the government said whilst the Ministry has not received any official communication requesting for exhumation, however, if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be opposed to it.

“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case. Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatize the deceased’s family.

“The Ministry is working closely with the police who have given their assurance that the duplicate case file would be forwarded on Monday, 6th of March, 2023 to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to aid the speedy issuance of Legal Advice.”

