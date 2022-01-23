Following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, the Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan for motorists pending the completion of the project in March 2022.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said traffic inbound Itoikin from Sabo will be diverted due to the road works between Sabo and Oriwu Club, stressing that the Sagamu bound traffic is currently diverted to Itoikin-Ikorodu Road.

He explained further that motorists inbound Sagamu will again be diverted to Itoikin-Ikorodu Road to link Akasalori Road to access Ikorodu-Sagamu Road by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office.

Reiterating that the project will ease interstate travel for motorists and reduce travel time, Oladeinde assured that the personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on ground to effectively manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences to motorists plying the axis.