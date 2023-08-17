LASG alerts Ikorodu residents of gridlock

In continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for the completion of the Asphalt binder and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, 17th August, 2023.

A statement by the government said an alternative route that would be available for Motorists during the construction period is stated below:

“Traffic inbound Ikorodu General Hospital shall be diverted into the slip road, to access Hospital Road from Polaris Bank, onward General Hospital.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the lane closure is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.”