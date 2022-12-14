By Merit Ugolo

Lagos State Government has cautioned property owners and building developers to always give consideration to road users by ensuring that their construction works do not inconvenience other residents in the State.

The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki gave the warning on Monday in Ikeja, while addressing the reports on the indiscriminate placement of construction materials on the roads in different parts of the State.

He advised owners and developers of buildings under construction to build fences and gate their sites and ensure that construction materials are properly placed within the confine of their property as against keeping them on the road.

This, according to him, will ensure that the construction materials do not end up in the drains or hamper free human and vehicular movement.

He pleaded with all concerned persons to adhere strictly to the warning, saying that officials of the agency will commence full monitoring and enforcement by end of January next year.