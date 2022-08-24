The General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki has appealed to the general public to report any distressed and non-conforming buildings noticed around them in order to curb the menace of building collapse in Lagos State.

Arc. Oki, who made the appeal during his visit to the site of the partially collapsed building at 26, Adeleye Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos, stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the scaffolding of a tank in a two-storey on Ayinke Street gave way and crashed into the bungalow at Adeleye Street.

While commiserating with families of victims of the incident, Arc. Oki urged Lagosians to be safety conscious and also be their brothers’ keeper by reporting any illegal construction within their vicinity as the government cannot do the job alone.