Lamido Uncovers Path to Better Life in Nigeria

Political associate of the late Aminu Kanu, Sule Lamido, who was one of the front figures of the youth wing of the defunct Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) says All Progressives Congress is incapable of liberating Nigerians from the current sufferings.

For the former Governor of Jigawa State, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only hope and political path out of continued suffering.

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television, the former governor said the ongoing arrangements by the party with regards to the 2023 general election are for the interest of the country.

He said the consultations by PDP stakeholders across the country will further promote the image of the party.

“In PDP, whatever we do is purely for Nigeria’s interest, not for us. People see the PDP as the only hope in Nigeria today,” Lamido said.

“We look at what do we come up with and Nigerians will be comfortable with it and will give them the environment that will restore mutual love and trust for each other.

“To me, before you do anything else, we need to restore the trust among ourselves.

“Apparently, in Nigeria today, we don’t trust each other. We don’t believe in each other anymore. Our common bond is not there anymore. Our common bond is humanity.”

Some aspirants in the PDP have begun consultations across the country ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

During the Niger state PDP stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday, Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, said there was nothing wrong with a consensus candidate if it is based on equity, justice and fairness.

