Lalong absent as Caleb takes over as Plateau Governor

Kunle Dada May 30, 2023 0
Plateau Governor Inauguration

Outgoing Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong was absent from the swearing-in ceremony and inauguration of his successor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday. Lalong, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was replaced by Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Inauguration was held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the state capital. The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann, administered the oath of office on Mutfwang.

Lalong’s absence from the ceremony was not explained. However, some political analysts have speculated that it could be a sign of tension between the outgoing and incoming governors.

Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has been sworn-in as the substantive Governor of Plateau State.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party, succeeded Simon Lalong who served for eight years on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann administered the oath of office on Caleb at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, on Monday, at exact 1:09 pm.

Although Lalong was absent during the ceremony, however, the event was graced by the presence of a mammoth crowd who witnessed his deputy, Sonni Tyoden, hand-over the instrument of office to the new governor.

Mutfwang is a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly. He was elected governor in the 2023 general elections, defeating Lalong’s deputy, Sonni Tyoden.

In his inaugural speech, Mutfwang promised to unite the state and work for the development of all its people. He also pledged to tackle the challenges of insecurity and poverty.

“I promise to be a governor for all, irrespective of their political, religious, or ethnic affiliations,” Mutfwang said. “I will work hard to unite the state and build a better future for all.”

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Russia-Africa Diplomacy

Russia-Africa Diplomacy: Training of Human Resource Key Towards Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Success

Adams Peter May 30, 2023 0

Tinubu Panacea To Nigeria’s Problems – Oyebanji

Stanley Ugagbe May 30, 2023 0
Enhancing The Economy

“Widely publish details of your assets, income, investments” – Group tells Tinubu

Merit Ugolo May 30, 2023 0
Akeredolu advises Tinubu

Avoid Attending To Frivolities In Office — Akeredolu advises Tinubu

Kunle Dada May 30, 2023 0
Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi: I’ve lost a friend and brother – Atiku 

Adams Peter May 29, 2023 0
DAAR Chairman Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

JUST IN: DAAR Communications Founder Dokpesi Is Dead

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kelechi Iheanacho If life kicks you stand up and keep going

Kelechi Iheancho: If life kicks you, you need to stand up and keep going

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0
Hawwal Ogungbadero

Hawwal and Others Set Record For Longest Recording Session

TNC Reporter May 30, 2023 0

Liverpool appoint Jörg Schmadtke as their new sporting director

Oladimeji Adeoye May 30, 2023 0
Tinubu Inauguration

Tinubu: The kingmaker becomes the king

Ezinwanne Onwuka May 30, 2023 0
Use Of Solar Energy

Chapel Hill And REA Reach An Agreement On The Use Of Solar Energy

Kings Nwachukwu May 30, 2023 0