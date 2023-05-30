Lalong absent as Caleb takes over as Plateau Governor

Outgoing Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong was absent from the swearing-in ceremony and inauguration of his successor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday. Lalong, who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was replaced by Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Inauguration was held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the state capital. The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann, administered the oath of office on Mutfwang.

Lalong’s absence from the ceremony was not explained. However, some political analysts have speculated that it could be a sign of tension between the outgoing and incoming governors.

Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has been sworn-in as the substantive Governor of Plateau State.

Mutfwang, of the Peoples Democratic Party, succeeded Simon Lalong who served for eight years on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann administered the oath of office on Caleb at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, on Monday, at exact 1:09 pm.

Although Lalong was absent during the ceremony, however, the event was graced by the presence of a mammoth crowd who witnessed his deputy, Sonni Tyoden, hand-over the instrument of office to the new governor.

Mutfwang is a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly. He was elected governor in the 2023 general elections, defeating Lalong’s deputy, Sonni Tyoden.

In his inaugural speech, Mutfwang promised to unite the state and work for the development of all its people. He also pledged to tackle the challenges of insecurity and poverty.

“I promise to be a governor for all, irrespective of their political, religious, or ethnic affiliations,” Mutfwang said. “I will work hard to unite the state and build a better future for all.”

