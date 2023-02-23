The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has unveiled four different programmes aimed at preserving the legacy of the Buhari Administration.

In his speech at the occasion, which took place in the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji

Lai Mohammed, listed the four programmes as a Documentary; Testimony Series; Compendium of the Administration’s achievements and the Legacy Portal.

The Minister said the four projects are variants of the recently-concluded ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’, which provided a platform for 25 Ministers to give account of their stewardship.

“The Scorecard Series ran from Oct. 19th 2022 to Feb. 14th 2023 and witnessed presentations by 25 Ministers and the Chairman of the

National Population Commission. It was a huge success, going by the feedback we have received,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed attributed the success of the Scorecard Series to the multi-dimensional strategy that was adopted in executing it, adding:

”Apart from live coverage and live streaming on our Ministry’s social media handles, each edition was amply reported by a group of dedicated

senior journalists. E-flyers were also generated from each presentation, while video clips from the presentations continue to receive massive play on public and private television stations across the country.”

He assured that the newly-launched programmes would also benefit from the multi-dimensional strategy to ensure their success.

The Minister said the Scorecard Series provided a counter to the choreographed pushback by the opposition and the naysayers, who contend that the Buhari Administration has achieved nothing.

“It also provided campaign materials for our party and its candidates in the run-up to the 2023 General elections,” he said, recalling that

the singsong of the opposition was that the Administration has nothing to campaign with.

“We have now shown that not only do we have a lot to campaign with, we are spoilt for choice! We also went beyond the moment by creating the Legacy Portal which is an electronic storehouse of the achievements.

This is unprecedented in the history of our country,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who represented the President at the occasion, unveiled the Compendium of the Administration’s scorecard.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, along with the Minister of State, Ambassador Mariam Katagum; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare; the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paulin Tallen and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

