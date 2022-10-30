The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the successful hosting of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2022 in Nigeria is a testament to the great efforts of the nation’s security forces in keeping residents of the capital city, and indeed Nigeria, safe.

The Minister stated this in Abuja on Friday at the closing session of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2022 and the adoption of the Abuja Declaration on Global Financing for Media and Information Literacy.

“The huge success of the 2022 Global MIL Week in Abuja, coupled with the first hand experience of our guests from all over the world, is a clear testimony to the organizational ability and warmth of our

people. The successful hosting of an international event, in a week marked by petrifying terror alerts, is also a testament to the great efforts of our security forces in keeping residents of our capital city, and indeed our country, safe, despite the antics of terrorists who are continually plotting to destabilise our nation’s peace and security.

“Thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, our country will be progressively safe and secure, for citizens and non-citizens alike,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed re-echoed the collective conviction of speakers and contributors at the various sessions of the MIL week, which is that the development of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) is a panacea for the fight against all forms of disinformation and the building of trust.

“It is also very clear that the trust question, which this year’s Global MIL Week dealt with, is indeed of global concern. Given the frightening dimension of the impact of the surge of disinformation across the globe on the relationships between the government and the governed, institutions, communities, religious organizations, etc., there is the need to forge a common front to confront this menace by advancing a global funding to deal with the issue of disinformation,” he said.

The Minister said Nigeria is committed to pursuing, supporting and promoting the right Media and Information Literacy policies and programmes that will enhance the development of the capacities of citizens, particularly the youth, in the effective use of Media and Information Literacy.

He also stated the commitment of Nigeria to work with UNESCO to establish a UNESCO International MIL institute in Nigeria, adding that NIgeria is looking forward to receiving the necessary assistance in this regard.

Alhaji Mohammed urged development partners, multilateral organizations and all countries to commit to supporting and funding the initiative, which will ultimately make the world a safer and more peaceful place to live.

He congratulated participants for a successful conference and wished everyone a successful journey back to their destinations.

“To all our guests, I hope you have truly enjoyed yourselves in Abuja and that you are going away with sweet memories of the hospitality and the friendliness of our people. I was at the gala night a few metres from here yesterday, and I was delighted and enthralled by the sheer joy and the impressive dance steps of our guests, as our National Troupe put up a superlative performance. It was a fitting climax to a great and successful MIL Week, and I wish to commend everyone who has contributed immensely to this successful Week,” the Minister said.