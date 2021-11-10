The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has explained that Twitter operations remain suspended in Nigeria because the social media giant has not met all the conditions given by the government.

Mohamed gave the explanation in France while answering questions from stakeholders and participants at Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris.

The Minister said Twitter has met 10 out of the 12 conditions given to it by the government but discussions are still in progress (though advanced) and all issues are expected to be resolved soon.

Responding to the question asked about the activities of Twitter in Nigeria, Mohammed who responded in the French language denied that Twitter operation was suspended in Nigeria because it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added further that Twitter wasn’t banned but only suspended.

He said: ”I want to categorically say that Twitter was not banned by Nigeria, it was only suspended. So, Twitter was never banned, it was suspended.