The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has explained that Twitter operations remain suspended in Nigeria because the social media giant has not met all the conditions given by the government.
Mohamed gave the explanation in France while answering questions from stakeholders and participants at Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris.
The Minister said Twitter has met 10 out of the 12 conditions given to it by the government but discussions are still in progress (though advanced) and all issues are expected to be resolved soon.
Responding to the question asked about the activities of Twitter in Nigeria, Mohammed who responded in the French language denied that Twitter operation was suspended in Nigeria because it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He added further that Twitter wasn’t banned but only suspended.
He said: ”I want to categorically say that Twitter was not banned by Nigeria, it was only suspended. So, Twitter was never banned, it was suspended.
”Also, the suspension has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The correspondences between us and Twitter have reached an advanced stage. I want to say that the correspondences and the exchanges have been fruitful.
“But we have a few more issues to resolve. Out of about 12 conditions, Twitter has been able to meet 10.
“Very soon, all issues will be resolved in a way that it will be good for both our country and Twitter.”
It will be recalled that the federal government had in June 2021, suspended the activities of the micro-blogging site in the country over allegations that the platform was been used to undermine the sovereignty and security of Nigeria.
The President in his 2021 independence day speech to Nigerian however announced that he has given approval for the conditional lifting of the suspension in Nigeria and once all pending issues are agreed upon, the micro-blogging giant will resume full operations again.
