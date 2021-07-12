Lai Expresses Shock Over Sound Sultan’s Death, Buhari Condoles With Family

159 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 12, 2021
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said he is shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of the popular singer, rapper and songwriter Sound Sultan (Olanrewaju Fasasi).
In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described Sound Sultan’s death as a great loss not just to his family and the Creative Industry, but to Nigeria as a whole.
He expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the departed Artiste who was 44 years.
”Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, children and indeed his entire family at this time. May God comfort and strengthen them. May He also grant repose to the soul of the departed,” Alhaji Mohammed said.
On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari, while expressing ‘heartfelt condolences,’ said Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry but to the country as a whole. “As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry,” the President said in a statement by Femi Adesina.
The deceased, President Buhari affirmed, was “kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country”.
“The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends and associates”.
