Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Banditry: Sokoto bans motorcycles in 4 LGs

Lagos Will Enforce Ban On Okada In Six Local Government Areas – Taskforce

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Lagos State Taskforce has reiterated its commitment to enforce the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycle operators in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas of the State by expanding its tentacles to power bikes and dispatch riders who violate the Traffic Law.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, speaking yesterday at the headquarters of the Agency in Bolade Oshodi, said that power bikes and motorcycles with capacity above the required standard were confiscated for either driving against traffic (one-way), conveying passengers or plying BRT corridors across the State.

Jejeloye explained that despite the focus on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘Okada’, the State Transport Sector reform laws prohibit motorbikes of any capacity from plying one-way.

“Riding a power bike does not make you immune to traffic laws of the State, especially when it has to do with riding against traffic on one-way, which is highly dangerous to road users and even pedestrians. Any motorbike violating the State traffic laws will be met with the same level of punishment as the Okada riders”, he stated.

The Chairman further disclosed that dispatch riders who have seized the opportunity of the absence of Okada on the highways to transport commuters on their bikes would also have their motorbikes impounded.

He urged all dispatch and delivery bike owners to warn their riders to desist from lifting passengers or risk forfeiting the bikes to the State Government, stressing that anyone caught contravening the traffic laws of the State will not be spared.

Jejeloye revealed that the 250 commercial and power bikes seized for various violations by the Agency will be crushed this weekend at the taskforce crushing site in Alausa.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle