Lagos Tops Again As Nigeria Records 566 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Stanley Ugagbe | August 6, 2021
Nigeria’s epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic has again recorded the highest numbers as the nation records 566 new cases of the virus.
Data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that Lagos had 283 while second place Akwa Ibom had 88.
Others are Oyo-62, Rivers-62, FCT-18, Ogun-17, Ekiti-12, Kwara-11, Plateau-6, Zamfara-3, Kaduna-2, and Katsina-2.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 176,577. So far, 165,323 have been discharged while 2,178 have died from the virus’ complications.
