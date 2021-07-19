Lagos Tops Again As Nigeria Records 203 New COVID-19 Cases

56 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 19, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has announced that the nation has recorded 203 new cases.
In a statement on its official website, the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic, Lagos recorded 186 cases of the virus.
Others are Edo – 4, Oyo – 4, Rivers – 4, FCT – 3, Kwara – 2. It, however, clarified that the cases in Oyo were recorded on the 16th of July.
In view of the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria since the debut of the virus in the nation is 169,532, while 164,699 have been discharged.
As of the time of filing this report, deaths from the virus in the nation are 2,127.
