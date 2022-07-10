The Lagos State government has assured citizens that it would continue to drive the economy with technology for optimal productivity and economic growth.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, made the disclosure while speaking on benefits of the upgrade of the LASG Campus Network in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa.

He stated that Lagos has strengthened its e-governance operations with an upgrade of the LASG Campus Network, an enterprise infrastructure that connects thousands of computers from all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within and around the Secretariat for e-governance operations.

Noting that the main aim of the upgrade is to increase network availability, performance and security of the LASG Campus Enterprise Network and stabilise its ICT environment for a smarter Lagos, Fahm stated that the initiative would enhance the current network to support existing applications and devices.

According to him, the upgraded campus network infrastructure will also strengthen the communication system and encourage e-learning for public servants as well as virtual conferences.

“The upgrade would improve services, enable flexible working patterns, improve LASG Enterprise security, enhance better staff management processes and business process automation”, Fahm said.

He stated that Lagos is more resolute to run the economy through technologies, reiterating the present administration’s commitment to leading in ICT for the greater good of the State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Lagos State will continue to introduce ICT-based initiatives and reforms that aim to bring forward developmental progress”, the Commissioner said.