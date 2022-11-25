The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion for the upcoming All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential and Gubernatorial rallies scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26th November, 2022 at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde advised Lagosians to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere, adding that human and vehicular activity around the affected areas would be regulated as there would be series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.

He stated that Traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island will be diverted to the Express Lanes at Barracks bus stop for people going to Costain, Apapa, Ijora , Victoria Island, Lagos Island, and off to Olumegbon for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

Explaining further, the Commissioner said traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Surulere/Ojuelegba will be diverted to the Express Lanes/Stadium Bridge at Alaka bus stop for people going to Mushin, Palmgroove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ikorodu areas, and off to Bode Thomas and Eric Moore at Iponri Estate for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

He added that vehicular movement on Alhaji Masha road to Akerele/Shitta junction and Funsho Williams from Olumegbon junction to Alaka would be totally restricted for safety, as only human traffic would be allowed.

Oladeinde averred that vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking with access at the National Stadium only via Alaka into the National Stadium, stressing that those from Ojuelegba/Mushin/Palmgrove on Funsho Williams will access the National Stadium via U-turn at Alaka. Also, those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Adeniran Ogunsanya/Bode Thomas/Ogunlana Drive/Alhaji Masha to connect Alaka inward National Stadium.

The Commissioner mentioned that directional signs, towing vehicles and barricades would be made available, assuring that the Traffic Management Personnel would be on standby to assist motorists/pedestrians during the rallies.

While reiterating that only accredited vehicles, security, emergency and essential services vehicles will be provided privileged access at the diversion points, Oladeinde solicited residents’ cooperation with the Law Enforcement Officials and commended Lagosians for their continued patience and understanding.