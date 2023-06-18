Lagos State Government Seals Off Heirs Towers Belonging To Tony Elumelu

In a bid to avert a possible collapse and its attendant effects, officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have sealed off a Seven-Floor structure located at 107B, Ajose Ogun Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

The Heir tower building is owned by Nigerian businessman, Tony Elumelu.

According to the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, the structure which houses Heirs Insurance and UBA Bank is suspected to be exhibiting signs of structural failure as preliminary investigations revealed that some floor tiles on the fourth floor have popped off along the expansion joints of the building.

He informed that an on-the-spot assessment of the building further revealed that in an attempt to cover up the suspected structural defects of the building, the developer of the tower, Afriland property, another company belonging to Tony Elumelu had already started renovation/remodelling works without carrying out proper tests to ascertain the cause of the defects, hence the evacuation and seal-off order on the building pending further investigation.

Whilst appreciating the whistleblower for calling the attention of the State Government to the condition of the building, Arc. Oki urged all developers/owners to always do the right thing at the appropriate time by adhering strictly to the building codes of the State.

