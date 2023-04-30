Lagos State Government, through the General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki has clarified that the demolished building lacked required approvals and were cited around airport-restricted areas and on aviation fuel pipelines.

Describing the situation as a disaster waiting to happen, Oki said the buildings could cause a pipeline explosion in the future which, according to him, could result in loss of lives and properties.

But in a swift response, COSEYL claimed that most of the affected buildings were owned by Igbo people living in Lagos.

The News Chronicle could recall that the Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, had expressed rage over the demolition of buildings in Ajao Estate by the Lagos State Government, accusing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of fanning the embers of ethnic hostilities.

At least 13 houses have been pulled down at the estate since the demolition began on Friday.