Lagos Socialite Farida Sobowale Saved from Suicide Attempt

On Thursday, Farida Sobowale was saved from attempted suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge. She arrived at the bridge in her SUV to jump into the Lagoon when some men held her. Video coverages showed her weeping as she tried to pull free from the concerned Lagosians.

Farida Sobowale, who is the owner of House of Phareedah Bodycare and Spa, held a lavish wedding ceremony just two months ago. However, reports noted that the marriage ended days ago with her husband, Demola Okulaja moving out of their home.

It is speculated that the grief and shock must have triggered her desperation to end her life.

Popular actor, Iyabo Ojo claimed Sobowale she had been on a call with Sobowale.

Sobowale said of her actions;

“Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant… I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.”

