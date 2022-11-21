The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya has stated that the Lagos State Government is set to hold the Y2022 Lagos Food Festival, themed, “A taste of Africa”, on Sunday, 11th of December, 2022 at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Olusanya disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement held at the weekend at The Good Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, adding that the festival is an avenue for fun lovers to meet different people, as well as a platform for various business people, especially Food Producers, Food Processors and Food Lovers to interact.

She explained that it will also serve as an avenue for participants to showcase their products and talents, particularly those in the food sector, declaring that the 2022 Festival will be a bit different from others, as it will focus on different African delicacies in line with the theme.

The Commissioner averred that there have been a lot of arguments on which country prepares the best Jollof Rice, saying “This year’s festival will settle that score whether it is the Ghanaian Jollof Rice or the Nigerian Jollof Rice that is better. But, personally, I ate Ghanian Jollof while I was living in Ghana for eight years but I tell you, nothing beats the Nigerian Jollof delicacy”.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, said the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will continue to do its best to ensure food security in the State.

The Vice President, Culinary Arts Professional Association of Nigeria, Mr. Gbolabo Adebakin, assured Lagosians that Nigerian Chefs are all ready to showcase their cooking skills with different delicacies at the forthcoming Food Festival in December.

He expressed his appreciation to the Lagos State Government for giving the profession a sense of belonging as well as providing a business-friendly environment for everyone to carry out their business transactions.