Friday, June 17, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Lagos Set For Maiden Super-Four Sitting Volleyball Championship

Lagos Set For Maiden Super-Four Sitting Volleyball Championship

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Lagos State Volleyball Association, in conjunction with the Lagos State Sports Commission, has concluded arrangements to organise the maiden edition of the “Super Four” Sitting-Volleyball Championship.

Speaking on the Championship, the Chairman, Legacy Volleyball Club and Board Member of the Lagos State Volleyball Association, Mr. Kayode Ladele, said the event has been scheduled to take place from 17 to 18 June, 2022, at the National Stadium Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos State.

According to him, the competition aims to promote sitting volleyball just like the other sports and to build a formidable team that would represent the State at both National and International Tournaments.

While noting that the essence of the tournament is also to encourage sporting activities among Nigeria’s physically-challenged population, Ladele said an exhibition game was held last month to select players that would represent the State in the championship.

“Sitting-Volleyball is not a new game but it is only just finding its feet in Nigeria. The sport has been in existence for a long time. The sport requires almost the same techniques as the normal volleyball except that the game is played by the physically-challenged persons”, he stated.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle