Lagos Restates Commitment To Business-Friendly Environment

60 views | Francis Azuka | May 22, 2021
… Seeks Stakeholder-support To Maintain Order in CBDs
The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the State.
Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, revealed this at the Year 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa, as part of activities to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s tenure.
Oyerinde stated that the present administration is determined to introduce the best global practices for regulation of activities in the State’s Central Business Districts (CBDs), through strategic partnerships with stakeholders.
He explained that the activities of the Lagos Central Business District offices are focused on improving the lives of Lagosians and ensuring tremendous transformation, especially in the area of traffic management, removal of impediments and obstructions, improved environmental sanitation, drastic reduction in the illegal activities of street traders, non-stop renovation and rebranding, beautification and reconstruction as well as consultation with stakeholders, through various fora to share vital information and knowledge.
“The State Government has expended enormous resources and wherewithal on beautification, painting, rebranding, reconstruction and general uplifting of Lagos Island CBD axis to ensure that a serene and conducive environment is in place for businesses to thrive”, the Special Adviser said.
Speaking further, he restated the present administration’s vision to regenerate and redevelop the city to a Greater Lagos, outlining the beautification projects undertaken by the Agency within the Lagos Island Business District such as commissioning of water fountains well as the resuscitation of Ago Tower in Idumota, which had been abandoned for long, to boost tourism and enhance the aesthetic value of the area.
While noting that iron barriers have been erected on some streets within the Lagos Island Business District to curtail the encroachment of traders on the walkways and roads that enjoy free flow of traffic in the axis, Oyerinde appealed to traders to display their wares within the confines of their shops and business premises.
The Special Adviser said the agency has already deployed enforcement officers in the Ikeja Business District to control traffic at strategic traffic points, just as it kicked off consultations with stakeholders within the district.
His words: “As part of the programme to sensitise residents about the commencement of full operations within the Ikeja CBD, the office recently engaged in public enlightenment and sensitisation and we are already holding series of consultative meetings with stakeholders to make our operations within the axis seamless”.
He disclosed that CBD is collaborating with other agencies of government to ensure harmonisation and synergy of all enforcement agencies operating within the Central Business Districts for effective operations in line with acceptable international standards.
Calling on stakeholders to cooperate with the State Government and see CBD as partners in progress, Mr. Oyerinde canvassed for support, especially from those operating within the Lagos Island Business District, to curb environmental and traffic challenges. He noted that CBDs are critical in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. Development Agenda of the State Government, particularly in the areas of traffic management, clean and sustainable environment as well as providing community information and intelligence gathering to combat crime.
Again, he called on visitors, residents and business owners operating within the business districts to obey rules and regulations in order to ensure that the set goals and objectives of the State Government are achieved.
The Special Adviser called on stakeholders, including transport unions, market associations and CDAs to obey all traffic, environmental and physical planning laws of the State to reduce the frequent friction with the enforcement team of the Agency.
