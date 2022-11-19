The Lagos State Police Command on Friday, prevented a 64-year-old woman from being scammed of N600,000 by three fraudsters.

This was contained in a tweet by the Spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin on his handle on Saturday afternoon.

Hundeyin said the woman had gone to a bank to withdraw money from a cashier.

According to him, the cashier noticed the woman was fidgety, receiving repeated calls, and was in a hurry to withdraw the money.

“The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked,” Hundeyin added.

The police image maker further said, “Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted.

“Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, Uche Awaize ‘m’ aged 45, and Osadebe Aigbe ‘m’ aged 35 were arrested. The third suspect bolted.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman. An effort is on to arrest the other gang member.”