In its continuous efforts to improve security and protect lives and properties in the State, the Lagos Police Command has arrested about 203 suspects for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, rape, impersonation and cultism, just as it revealed that it has arraigned117 suspects in court for prosecution.

According to the monthly Police Activity Report for December 2022, signed by State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, the Command prevented many robbery incidents and recovered 14 firearms, while 364 vehicles and 209 motorcycles were impounded for violating the State Traffic Laws across the Lagos metropolis.

The report further disclosed that following credible information of suspected cultists, who had been terrorising the Eredo-Epe axis and hibernating at Idowu Street, Eredo Epe. Policemen immediately mobilised to the location to dislodge them. This resulted in the arrest of one Oduyemi Saheed and three others while one locally made pistol was recovered from them.

The statement averred that Policemen on crime monitoring and prevention patrol at the Carpenter area of Amukoko intercepted and arrested Ade Agoyi aged 20 years with two unexpended cartridges and one unregistered motorcycle recovered from him

The report also informed that following a distress call received that a Toyota Hiace bus was stolen from a park at Agege. The prompt response by the officers of the Command ensured that the stolen vehicle was tracked to Calabar, Cross Rivers State where one Eninjan Dude was arrested and the vehicle recovered.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Command responded to the case of abduction and brutalisation of Terlumul Mary by one Patrick Ikidi at his residence in Efedeh, Okokomaiko. The Policemen who were dispatched to the location were able to rescue the victim, and recovered some dangerous weapons but could not arrest the suspect who took to his heels on sighting them.

The report also stated that the Command has intensified its monitoring and enforcement exercise with the arrest of about 111 Vehicle Owners and 83 Commercial Motorcycles (Okadas) for contravening the Lagos State Traffic Laws and plying prohibited roads in the State, respectively.

While imploring all residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity to the police, the Command reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and properties in all parts of the Lagos metropolis.