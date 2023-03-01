The Lagos State Police Command announced yesterday that it would look into an alleged attempt on Benedicta Christopher’s life by her neighbor over her choice of candidate in the election last Saturday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson, suggested filing an official complaint.

The woman claimed that her neighbor in Lagos’ Ogba neighborhood, known by the nickname Ijebu, tried to kill her because she supported a candidate who was opposed to his.

Benedicta described her horror to The Guardian yesterday, saying that when another neighbor—a dispatch rider—showed up in the compound, she narrowly avoided being slain.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She uttered: “ On Friday, February 24, 2023, being the eve of the Presidential election, I left the house because my polling unit is far from where I am living.”

“I went back home after the elections and he saw me and said, ‘shebi na Obi, no wahala. He didn’t respond to my greeting. Later, he told me, it will no longer be Ghana must go, but Igbo must go and he repeated it severally. I didn’t take him seriously.”

She continued: “I saw him on Sunday, February 26, 2023, I greeted him again, she snubbed me, but yesterday (Monday 27, 2023) at about 10:00p.m, I started hearing banging on my door with the shout of ‘Benedicta come out. I almost opened my door, but I stayed back when I started hearing, ‘Omo Ibo ni’, o wa ni’le (She’s an Igbo, she’s at home) and I went on Twitter immediately so that people could escalate my situation.”

“ On Friday, February 24, 2023, being the eve of the Presidential election, I left the house because my polling unit is far from where I am living.”

“I went back home after the elections and he saw me and said, ‘shebi na Obi, no wahala. He didn’t respond to my greeting. Later, he told me, it will no longer be Ghana must go, but Igbo must go and he repeated it severally. I didn’t take him seriously.”

She also added that: “I saw him on Sunday, February 26, 2023, I greeted him again, she snubbed me, but yesterday (Monday 27, 2023) at about 10:00p.m, I started hearing banging on my door with the shout of ‘Benedicta come out. I almost opened my door, but I stayed back when I started hearing, ‘Omo Ibo ni’, o wa ni’le (She’s an Igbo, she’s at home) and I went on Twitter immediately so that people could escalate my situation.”

Explaining her ordeal on how she escaped, she said::“My next-door neighbour came home at that time, he intervened and while that was going on, I opened the door to escape and sustained injuries.”

“I reached out to Area G Police Station, but they are yet to arrest him, I called my neighbour and he told me that the police were there, but couldn’t find him. I am yet to return home, but I will go back to the station to make a statement.”

The accused’s phone number, 08108785703, was not reachable when sources attempted to call him, and the name on True Caller displayed Benedicta and her image.

2 total views, 2 views today