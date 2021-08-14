Lagos moves to resolve continuous health workers’ strike

Alexa Ranking as of 14/08/21
The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 128,225
Nigeria Ranking : 449
156 views | Stanley Ugagbe | August 14, 2021
The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a committee to review the allowances of health workers in the State Public Service as part of efforts to resolve the continuous health workers strike in Lagos.
The Committee, which was inaugurated by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Mr. Babatunde Williams, at Alausa, Ikeja, has four weeks to submit its report for further consideration and recommendation to the State Government by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle.
In his address at the event, the Special Adviser noted that stakeholders in health institutions of Lagos State met and decided to initiate the committee to look at the proposals from various associations, alongside the position of the Government, for a review of the hazard allowance. The team is expected to come up with an acceptable, affordable and sustainable hazard allowance for workers in the health sector.
Comrade Williams appealed to the health workers union to be considerate in their demands taking into cognisance the ability of government to meet their demands in the face of dwindling economic fortunes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He, however, assured that the State will ensure that the welfare of health workers is adequately catered for as appreciation for the services rendered to Lagosians.
The Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Dr. Abiodun Onayele, enjoined the union members to work out sustainable allowances that will meet the expectations of all parties concerned.
Speaking on behalf of the Medical Guild, Dr. Ahmed Sa’ied appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for opening up discussions on the hazard allowance demand of the health workers as well as the State Government’s huge investments in its health sector.
He pointed out that the Medical Guild is not unaware of the dwindling resources of the State but explained that the demands were necessary to foster better performance in a conducive environment.
Dr. Sa’ied, therefore, appealed for favourable consideration to their demands, especially with the continuous mortality rate of health personnel due to the pandemic, while requesting for an upgrade of infrastructure across the State’s Health Institutions.
The Committee, saddled with the responsibility of looking into the demands of the health workers union, alongside the position of government, is headed by Ms. Kushimo Anne, Director of Industrial Relations at the Office of Establishments and Training.
Other members of the Committee include nominated members from the Medical Guild, Association of Resident Doctors and the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).
Remember me