In a bid to stem the tide of sexual and gender-based violence in the State, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has taken its awareness campaign on the menace to Ibeju-Lekki, Lekki and environs.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi stated that the Agency is renewing efforts in its SGBV advocacy in the new year by engaging more residents of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas across the State through “It’s On Us” programme.

Vivour-Adeniyi, who was represented at the event by the Head, Community Engagement, Mr. Damilare Adewusi, said the indispensable role of people in Local Government/Local Council Development Areas play would further create awareness in the nooks and crannies of the State as grassroots engagement remains crucial in tackling the menace.

She explained that the objectives of the programme were to educate residents of Ibeju-Lekki, Lekki and environs on evolving gender roles; promote positive masculinity and feminism among men and women; enlighten them on non-violence approach to conflict and the need to have mutual respect for one another among others.

The Executive Secretary stressed that all hands must be on deck to eradicate the menace of SGBV in society which often takes the form of forced sexual activity and women victimisation.

The Supervisor of Ibeju-Lekki LG, Mrs. Bisola Azeez, who represented the Chairperson lauded the State Government and the Lagos DSVA for extending the campaign to the LG and LCDAs, adding that there is a need for residents to be better informed of the government’s resolve and its zero tolerance to issues bordering on Sexual and Domestic Violence.

Also speaking, ASP Roseline Ilekhue, Officer in Charge, Family Support Unit of Epe Police Division, listed actions that are liable SGBV offences and called for continuous cooperation and collaboration of residents with the Police.