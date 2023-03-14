Lagos holds a special place in the Nigerian federation. The State of aquatic splendour is a mega city-state, a mini-Nigeria as it were. Lagos plays host to almost every ethnic and religious group in Nigeria. Like other city-states in our great nation — Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Sokoto etc — it is a melting pot economically and socially. From 1960, October, when the colonial imperialistic Union Jack was lowered for the last time at the Tafawa Balewa Square and the green-white-green national colours hoisted gloriously in its stead Lagos was the capital of the independent Nigeria.

Decades later post-independence, however, following the audacious but failed Gideon Okar-led coup d’etat Gen. Ibrahim Babangida relocated in a jiffy to the FCT, Abuja, terrified, petrified and humbled by the violent turn of events at Dodan Barracks.

The ‘evil genius’ from Minna never built Abuja nor was he part of the patriotic statesman that made the idea of a decent centralised federal capital city a reality. Unlike Lagos, Abuja is a clean modern city with world-class infrastructures and tourism sites.

Lagos boasts of great national monuments like the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, National Stadium in Surulere, Third Mainland Bridge and Broad Street with its skyscrapers. But as we have high-brow areas like Victoria Island, Banana Island, Victoria Garden City, we have slums like Ajegunle, Oshodi and Oworonshoki.

Now, Lagos is never known to be a no man’s land! The Yorubas constitute the aboriginal inhabitants of the land from time immemorial. No other ethnic group has ever laid claim to the ‘ownership’ of Lagos. So the misplaced idea of the sprawling city-state being a no man’s land exists in the wild imagination of ethnic jingoists and champions.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the so-called President-elect, is not originally from Lagos even though he may have been born and bred there. He rose to national prominence becoming Governor of the state for eight eventful years while living in Lagos. His performance as the state Chief Executive may not be that stellar but he tried his best to re-position Lagos for the greatness that is bound to happen sooner than later.

With a population of well over twenty million struggling souls Lagos rivals mega cities in the world like Tokyo, New York, Seoul, Jakarta, Shanghai etc. Recently, the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, an Asiwaju publicity goon of late, had written a controversial piece entitled “Lagos Is Not A No Man’s Land”. In the short article he sounded incoherently more like an ethnic jingoist cum local champion!

The diatribe ostensibly directed at the Igbos was not only inciting but provocative. In an election season when social tensions are still on the rise following Asiwaju Tinubu’s rigged presidential victory Fani-Kayode was exposing himself as a scoundrel, an impetuous animal living in a dark age! It takes an irresponsible man of Femi’s standing to spew such tribal sabre-rattling.

Since the Labour Party’s Peter Obi demystified Asiwaju Tinubu in his Lagos hitherto impregnable political den by defeating him there in the recently-held presidential poll the Igbos appear to be bearing the brunt of this victory made possible by their large numbers culminating in hate speeches and violent attitudes.

Their business interests, shops et al, had been targeted and some had been burnt down with goods worth billions of Naira! Some have fallen victim to street muggings and pre-planned physical assaults!

MC Oluomo and the Jagaban army of thugs and touts are all out to inflict maximum psychological damage to the Igbo psyche! Asiwaju Tinubu and his mob must be reminded that the Nigerian constitution still guarantees the rights of every Nigerian to live and work everywhere in the federation.

Femi Fani-Kayode knows no shame! And he often exposes his ignorance publicly. Recently he was invited over by the DSS for questioning following his wild allegation that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had met with Service Chiefs with the sole aim of fomenting a coup! He later ate his words apologising profusely for his infantile vituperations. How low could a man have sunken!

Here is a man, a ‘stomach infrastructure’ politician of fortune, who courts controversies needlessly and unnecessarily. He seeks national attention just to promote himself and make money from the system. A man incapable of managing his family cannot pretend to preach about morals to anyone. A man linked to fraud in public service, drug addiction and political prostitution of the worst kind cannot give any lesson on morality to anyone!

Igbos are at home and at peace with their neighbours in Lagos, Kano, Benin City, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and elsewhere. They do their business without let or hindrance paying taxes and respecting the laws of the land.

Fani-Kayode may be basking in the euphoria of the pyrrhic victory of his principal but the ‘Jagabandits’ would reap their comeuppance sooner than later, one way or the other.

For now, Igbos in Lagos or elsewhere across the federation cannot be intimidated! We are formidable and capable of defending ourselves when push comes to shove.

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr

