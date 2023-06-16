Lagos Judiciary To Proceed On Y2023 Long Vacation 

The High Court of Lagos State will on July 24, begin its annual vacation to end the 2022/2023 legal year of the state judiciary. The vacation will end on September 15, 2023.

A release signed by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias, said the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, had approved the annual vacation pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4(D) of the High Court of Lagos Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

According to him, the Criminal Division of the High Court will sit during the vacation, saying “Where a judge of a criminal division is on vacation, a vacation judge may be assigned to deal with all pending criminal cases in court”.

He explained that irrespective of the long vacation, any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of the vacation (except on a Sunday or public holiday).

The Registrar said, “Where such cause or matter is urgent, a judge at the request of all parties concerned, agrees to hear it. Any application for an urgent hearing during the vacation may be made by summons in chambers before the vacation judge, or the judge before whom the substantive case is pending”.

“Four judges have been assigned to adjudicate proceedings at the Ikeja Division and the Lagos Division each, while two judges have been assigned to Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu Divisions of the High Courts each, as vacation judges”, he added.

While informing that the 2023/2024 Legal Year of Lagos State Judiciary will begin on September 18, 2023, Elias averred that the new Legal Year service would take place on September 25, 2023.

