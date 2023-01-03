Due to the ongoing gasoline shortage in the nation, the Lagos State Government has issued a warning against unsafe fuel storage in residences, shops, and places of employment. Lanre Mojola, the director general of the Lagos State Safety Commission, issued the warning.

The DG is collaborating with the Lagos State Taskforce on state-wide public safety enforcement and monitoring. He warned that persistent defaulters will face harsh punishment from the authorities.

He claimed that the harmattan weather’s dry conditions, along with the storage of fuel, the casual disposal of cigarette ends, and unauthorized wire connections, could start fires.

He said that the commission, a regulatory body tasked with making sure people and property are safe, carries out its operations through a proactive process of policy creation, defining safety standards, and advocacy program.

He emphasized a few avoidable causes of explosions, adding that keeping generators underneath the decking of multi-story buildings is unsafe and involves storing fuel at homes, businesses, or public gathering places.

He urged people not to store kerosene or any other flammable liquids in jerry cans that had previously held gasoline, just as she had warned drivers not to keep gasoline in their automobiles.

The DG urged filling stations to forbid customers from congregating around the pumps and to refrain from dispensing fuel in polythene bags in order to prevent scuffles that could start a fire incident while urging landlords and tenants to avoid improper fuel storage at their homes and in public places.