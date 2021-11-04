The Lagos State Government has introduced Edutainment – the process of entertaining the pupils while also teaching them at the same time – to enhance better understanding and a further improvement in teaching and learning abilities of teachers and pupils.

Speaking at the Y2021 Lagos State Festival of Instructional Materials held today at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, stated that the programme was initiated towards improving learning outcomes of students, adding that the State Government has continued to provide various opportunities for the students to showcase their innate skills and talents to the world.

Mrs. Adefisayo said that the theme of the festival, “Edutainment in the 21st Century Classroom: Panacea for the Achievement of Education 2030 Agenda”, is aimed at stimulating educators to adapt to the new instructional strategies of teaching in the classroom, noting that Edutainment is a form of using entertainment to improve the teaching and learning process.

She observed that asides from academic work, students are also gifted in entertainment as such various co-curricular programmes are being organised by the Ministry to actively engage and build them towards a better future.

In her words: “With the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration, education is taking a different dimension and all is being done, through huge investments in the sector, to ensure teaching and learning are improved upon. Our students are doing exceptionally well and our teachers are exposed to best practices”.

“I am thrilled and impressed with the various displays and projects executed by these students which is a testament to the quality of education across all our schools”, she added.

Earlier in his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, noted that the essence of the programme was to discover the learning abilities of every child, emphasising that instructional materials make learning fun and interesting for the students.

“Teaching needs to be practical, and instructional materials serve as an avenue for learners to be involved in classroom activities. Education is no longer teacher-centred but outcome-based and we will not relent in ensuring our children are given proper learning”, he said.

Abolaji stressed that the State government is doing everything possible to motivate students to always strive for the best and devote more time to their studies.

The high point of the Lagos State Festival of Instructional Materials included the participation of students in different competitions, ranging from music, dance, drama and project execution.