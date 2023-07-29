Lagos holds Kayokayo Festival 

Kayokayo, the yearly traditional festival observed in commemoration of the arrival of King Kosoko and his warlords to Eko-Epe in 1851, as well as an event that ushers in the new Islamic Calendar Year, commenced yesterday in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Oba Shefiu Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, speaking at a Press Conference in his Palace to announce its commencement, said that the festival is significant as it brings people of the community together irrespective of their economic status.

In his words, “People have this notion that Epe has no culture, but am happy that Kakoyo festival has been long celebrated by the people of Epe. Although many who started this celebration with us are no longer here, we thank Almighty Allah for preserving our lives to see this year’s festival. It’s our desire to keep celebrating and soon, Kayokayo will become an international celebration”.

According to Oba Adewale, the festival keeps evolving over the years as new ideas, activities and innovations have transformed the festival into a more pleasant and interesting occasion for the communities and participants from far and wide.

While congratulating the entire community on the great occasion, Oba Shefiu called for more support and peaceful co-existence among the members of the community by embracing peace and unity while working hard for the progress and development of Epe Land.

He also commended the organising committee for their tremendous effort in ensuring that the festival is pleasant and enjoyable.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Y2023 Kayokayo Festival Committee, Otunba T.J Abass, who described the festival as significant for the people and community, added that the Epe Kingdom is blessed with a rich cultural heritage which must be harnessed for the benefit of society.

“Most importantly, we just want people to come and wine and dine and pray for peace and unity. We thank our sponsors home and abroad for their generous contributions in making this year’s festival a success. Meanwhile, we will appreciate more support to keep this cultural festival alive”, he said.

While commending the Kosoko family, the Coordinator revealed that over the years the family have shown sincere support for the celebration of the festival with generous contributions.

“This year they have also donated a sum of N520, 000:00 and trophies to be presented to the three winners of the Quranic/Quiz Competition”, he stated.

The one-week celebration which commenced yesterday, 29th of July, will end on the 5th of August, 2023 and will include the following activities: Islamic Lecture/Quranic Recitation competition, Special Kayokayo Prayer at First Epe Central Mosque, Medical Mission, Job Fair, Lighting of the symbolic ‘Etufu’, Novelty Match, Scholarship Grants Presentation/Job Awards, Fanti Carnival, Fashion Show and Children’s party, among others.