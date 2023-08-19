Lagos Govt launches artistic initiative to promote sustainable environment  

The Lagos State Government has launched a project “The Art for Climate Change”, with the aim of using creative art to tackle climate challenges and promote awareness and action through artistic expression.

For the project, the Lagos State Government is partnering with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative – Solution17 for Climate Action, and New York University, Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates (UAE), to promote climate change awareness and action using artistic expression.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja, to herald the launch of the Art for Climate Project, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Gaji Omobolaji, disclosed that artists from Lagos will collaborate with Tech Innovators, Experts in relevant fields, students from New York University, Abu Dhabi and the Universities Climate Network United Arab Emirates (UAE), to co-create innovative solutions to problems around key thematic areas relevant to COP28, which will be depicted in ART.

Omobolaji said the Art for Climate Change project aims to build sensitisation around the idea of sustainability of the environment, adding that it will kickstart a series of events including a co-creation innovation hub, live marathon painting events, dialogue series, and exhibitions, aimed at fostering conversations around the phenomenon of environmental preservation.

“It is our collective hope that this initiative will foster conversations about the role of art, culture, and citizenship development in addressing global challenges and shaping policies,” he said.

“The Art for Climate Change project will be building on a previous partnership of the Lagos State Government with The Vision of the Child (VoTC), through which the renowned Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, mentored thousands of young artists, and poets between the ages 8 and 12 from 2012 to 2019. Notably, four award-winning VoTC artists will depict the tech-driven climate action solutions on 17 canvases in Lagos and NYU Abu Dhabi to promote COP28.

“These canvases and the projects they depict will be communicated in powerful storytelling via documentary, film production, music, and exhibition to create awareness and contribute to policy shaping and decision-making during COP28 and beyond.

“COP28 UAE will be held at the Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference is expected to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government officials, industry leaders, academics, experts, and youth, to assess the world’s collective progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.”

Also speaking, the CEO and Project Director, Solution17, Foluke Michael, disclosed the timelines of activities to include Pre-Art novation 1 & 2 – where Artists will meet Technologists for creativity and brainstorming in Lagos; Live painting marathon/Physical Spaces; Private Exhibition and Special Viewing, among others.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments, Lagos, Mrs. Abosede George said SDGs speak not only to people but also capture significantly the climate around them.

She implored residents of Lagos State to pay attention to the culture of promoting a sustainable environment for the safety of all.