Lagos Fully Activates Covid-19 Oxygen Treatment, Sample Collection Centres

Francis Azuka | August 13, 2021
As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the third wave of COVID-19 infection in Lagos State, the Incident Command Structure has fully activated 10 COVID-19 Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres as well as 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based Sample Collection Sites.
The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed this on Thursday while reviewing reports of operations at the centres, noting that the centres were established during the first and second waves of the global pandemic but have been rejigged and reinvigorated to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents. The locations will also provide easy access to COVID testing for citizens.
He explained that the COVID-19 Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres were established as dual-purpose facilities and strategically located in 10 local government areas that have a high burden of infections.
His words: “The 20 Local Government Area (LGA) Based COVID Sample Collection Sites are community-based sites operated by the Medical Officers of Health in each of the 20 LGAs and supervised by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, in collaboration with the Lagos State Biobank, to increase the ease of access of residents to testing”.
“The reactivation of these centres and sites are part of the strategies adopted in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of the new strains. The Oxygen Treatment Centres will support patients with Oxygen while the LGA Based Sample Collection Sites will service patients with any of the COVID symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed COVID case.”
He noted that the State government is doing all within its powers to ramp up testing and improve on its management of COVID cases by providing citizens with support and seamless access to quality and efficient care to lower the curve of the third wave and prevent the infection from further spread.
The Commissioner, therefore, urged citizens who will be visiting these centres to observe and adhere strictly to all non-pharmaceutical interventions of face mask use, physical distancing and hand hygiene as part of the protocols to prevent the spread of the infection at the sites.
