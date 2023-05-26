Lagos Free Zone Aims To Contribute $12 Billion To GDP

According to the Managing Director of Tolaram, the zone’s owners, Dinesh Rathi, the Lagos Free Zone Aims To Contribute $12 Billion To Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the following ten years.

Rathi predicted that the forecast would become a reality thanks to rising economic activity in the area, particularly activities at the ultra-modern Lekki Deep Seaport. According to him, the Lagos Free Zone has attracted around $2.5 billion in investments and infrastructure improvement to date.

He claims that on the vast free zone, 24 warehouses have been finished, and that there has been rapid progress in finding possible off-takers from both inside and outside the nation to boost the usage of the facilities there.

The LFZ boss expressed confidence that over 32,000 jobs would be produced by businesses operating in the zone over the course of the next ten years, more than doubling the existing 15,000 jobs capacity and significantly lowering the country’s unemployment rate.