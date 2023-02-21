Residents of Alimosho and its environs have benefited from a one-day free health screening, consultations and counselling organised by Alimosho General Hospital, Igando.

Speaking at the event tagged “Sanwo Truly Cares”, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu averred that the present administration in the State desires that the citizens remain healthy so that they can continue to contribute their quota to the development of the State while also enjoying the dividends of good governance.

She affirmed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has a lot of plans for the health sector, this, she said, informed the inclusion of Health and Environment in his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda.

The First Lady, who is also a Medical Doctor, maintained that there are some policies in the nation’s health sector that need to be holistically looked into for a review, stressing that such review can only take place when there is a synchronised policy direction between the Government at the State and Federal levels.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu stated that it is not enough to elect credible leaders at the State level alone and be disinterested in the political candidates at the federal levels, saying that such disposition might not bring about the expected changes in governance as both the State and Federal governments need to work hand-in-hand.

She implored the residents of Alimosho to come out en-masse and exercise their civic duties on Saturday and next month when the election of National and State public officeholders will take place.

While noting that the statistic of registered voters and those who had collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in Lagos State does not show the true strength of Lagos voters, the First Lady averred that if the over five million Lagos residents who had claimed their PVC participate in the forthcoming elections, it will speak volume and project Lagos well among other states.

Also speaking at the event, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alimosho General Hospital, Dr. Ayodapo Soyinka stated that periodic organisation of Medical outreaches and Missions constitute part of the policy direction of the hospital which had been taken to different communities in the past.

He described the Free Medical Screening as a more holistic and comprehensive Medical Mission intervention that covers larger areas of medical needs including giving referrals to some patients whose needs cannot be attended to immediately in the cause of the Free Medical Mission.

Dr. Soyinka said that the timing for the medical mission was deliberate as it corroborates the fact that the present administration in the State is positively disposed to the health of the citizens and would continue to put the health of Lagosians first in its agenda.

“We are very happy that much concentration is given to us in this hospital and this free health mission is a way of showing our appreciation to the Governor, that we value his kind of leadership and we identify with him at this period”, he stated.

One of the beneficiaries of the free health screening, Mr. Oyedele Mumuni Adebayo thanked the management of the hospital for the timely initiative in view of the critical economic situation of the country, pleading with the Medical Officers of the Hospital not to be discouraged or overwhelmed with the demands from patients.

He, however, appealed to the hospital management to make the Free Medical Screening a continuous exercise in order to meet the health needs of the citizens of Alimosho Local Government Area.

