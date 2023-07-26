Lagos Fashion Week Officially Opens

Lagos Fashion Week is returning for its 12th edition from 26th to 29th October 2023. The event which aims to engage the global fashion community and celebrate indigenous craftsmanship from Africa and the diaspora, will feature runway shows and presentations featuring new season collections from designers.

The event will feature Fashion Business Series – to facilitate conversations with key players from the Nigerian, Pan-African, and International industries, the Visual Makers Fellowship – to empower up-and-coming filmmakers and photographers with workshops and masterclasses, Swap Shop – to facilitate new conversations and exchange of ideas surrounding sustainability in African fashion, XRETAIL – a curated shopping experience across key cities in Africa, LagosFW Showrooms – Access to shop some of your favorite fashion brands & After parties – an opportunity to experience Lagos’ nightlife and connect with some of Africa’s finest creatives in a relaxed environment.

This season in line with the theme, “Standing The Test of Time”, the Green Access program is admitting 5 young Nigerian talents with a core focus on designing from waste.

Lagos Fashion Week in collaboration with Style House Files, launched the 5th edition of its talent discovery platform ‘Green Access’ in 2018 to spotlight fashion enterprises and transform their business models, embracing strategies that are more environmentally, socially, and ethically conscious produced.

According to Omoyemi Akerele, Founder of Lagos Fashion Week, “For the last couple of years, we have positioned the Green Access initiative as a vehicle to encourage and educate budding designers on the increasing need to build economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable fashion businesses. It’s very important that they are supported to do so when they are still in the start-up stages of their business, but we have to amplify this message.”

Green Access has opened entries for applications by designers nationwide until 23rd August 2023.

The runway shows will run from 26th – 29th October 2023

Apply for Green Access 2023 here.