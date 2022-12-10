By Francis Francis

As part of efforts towards effective take-off of construction works on the Fourth Mainland Bridge project, the Lagos State Government today engaged relevant stakeholders at the Secretariat of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area.

The Stakeholders Engagement, 14th in the series for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the project was specifically held for residents of Abraham Adesanya, Ten Families, Oke Ira Nla, and other affected adjoining communities within Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said there was a need to always engage the people of the area to give them the opportunity to fully review the project as it affects them and take their feedback on how to make the project better.

Adeyoye, who was represented at the meeting by the Project Director for the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Engineer Tokunbo Ajanaku, said the stakeholders’ engagement was part of the requirements for due process.

According to her, it becomes expedient to engage the people on the importance and the socio-economic benefits of the project in order to make it sustainable.

She also noted that the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge was very important to the State Government as it would boost connectivity and serve as an alternative route to the Eastern part of Lagos State. Aside from easing traffic congestion along major highways in the state, it would also promote a high level of activities along the Lekki Free Zone.

While noting that the idea of constructing the Bridge started several years ago, she pointed out that it has now become a top priority of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration because of its importance to Nigeria and African Sub-region.

Also speaking, the Chairman Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Hon. John Campos Ogundare described the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge as a landmark project and expressed appreciation to the Governor for the open and transparent manner in which the components of the project are being handled.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Sustainabiliti Limited and the EIA Consultant for the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Dr. Kayode Oluwajuyi, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has been proactively engaging stakeholders on the project and would announce the preferred bidder soon while construction works will commence in earnest.

The Chairman of Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association, Suleiman Kolawole-Bello, lauded the efforts of the Lagos State Government on its continuous engagement with stakeholders on the Fourth Mainland Bridge Project, saying it has addressed various concerns of the people and as such it is a welcome development.

Other stakeholders at the meeting include the traditional rulers, the Council of Baales, residents and transporters among others.