Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Any person who plans to fuel any crisis in Lagos should be ready to face the law – LASG

Lagos Engages Stakeholders On Building Collapse Prevention

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Lagos State Government, through Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, has engaged stakeholders towards the prevention of building collapse incidents in the State.

The 2nd Annual Stakeholders Conference themed: “Socio-Economic Impact of Building & Civil Infrastructure Collapse in Mega Cities” held at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, was organised to interact and inform the citizenry of recent development, innovations, and regulations guiding building and civil engineering construction in Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said his administration has invested resources to improve the capacity of the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory for effective and efficient discharge of its responsibilities as prescribed by the relevant Laws of the State.

His words: “Our administration has been working to reposition the agency by undertaking more capital investment and acquiring specialised equipment that would deepen their reach across the State”.

“We are also supporting the agency’s ongoing expansion drive leading to the establishment of a new laboratory at Okokomaiko on the Badagry axis, which will be opened in the third quarter of this year. These interventions will improve their capacity to carry out regular monitoring and provide services that would curb the usage of substandard products in construction”.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that technical and non-technical consultants in the construction industry will be engaged to support LSMTL as recommended by the Committee set up to probe the incident of a collapsed building on Gerard Road Ikoyi.

In his contribution, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who was represented by the Hon. Chairman, Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Nureni Akinsanya, mentioned that soil test must be a pre-requisite for approval to commence construction.

Obasa advised Lagosians not to hesitate to call on the government and the agencies involved to address any issues on defective buildings, urging stakeholders to work hand in hand with the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to curb building collapse.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engr. Olufunsho Elulade implored all stakeholders to take cognisance of the incessant building collapse due to sharp and untoward practices by building construction practitioners, which in turn has greatly impacted on socio-economic activities of affected residents.

Elulade appealed to stakeholders to partner his agency to deliver on the current administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, one of which is Making Lagos a 21st century State, by taking steps to mitigate the environmental risk associated with building collapse.

He also said as part of the LSMTL’s initiative of benchmarking with other global civil infrastructure standards, the agency is committed to continuous engagement with stakeholders for a robust and more pragmatic solution to the challenges in the building and civil engineering sector.

