The Lagos State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sat today to listen to 8 applications brought by petitioners in respect of the 2023 elections held on Feb 25th and March 11.

It was gathered that the secretariat of the Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse sitting in the Ikeja area reports that of the 8 applications, 2 were for substituted service, 3 for inspection of INEC materials and another 3 seeking to withdraw their petitions for being filed out of time.

It would be recalled that 4 petitions have been filed to challenge the return of Gov. Babajide SanwoOlu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Those who filed are the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and it’s candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, as well as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour who filed as the sole petitioner.

Others are the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Action People’s Party (APP).

Already, Gov. SanwoOlu has set up his legal team comprising of 4 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and several other lawyers.

The Governor’s legal team is led by Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN). Others are Adesegun Ajibola (SAN), Norrison Quakers (SAN) and Babatunde Ogala (SAN).