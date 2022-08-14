Kayode Odu wins round one

Magistrate court issues restraining order against Shola Olowolafe, Bolaji Jubril, Hakeem Tokosi, others

Urges customers to use Alaka event centre

Some LSDPC Community officials in the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State and a resident are currently at daggers drawn over plans by the community officials to terminate the standing contract.

Trouble began when the community officials locked up the event centre, thereby discouraging customers from using it and making it difficult for Lagos people, particularly Alaka and Iponri residents to use the event centre for burial, naming, marriage and birthday ceremonies.

The resident, Mr Kayode Odu, built the event centre after entering into a contract with the community.

Leading the community officials against the resident and Lagos business man are Shola Olowolafe, Bolaji Jibril and Hakeen Tokosi.

But in a request brought by Mr. Kayode Odu on Wednesday, July 29, 2022, a Lagos magistrate court, headed by Mr. P. A. Ojo, accepted Heritage Height Limited motion for restraining order against the LSDPC community officials.

The court restrained Shola Olowolafe, Bolaji Jibril, Hakeen Tokosi and others from terminating or breaking the agreement executed on 19/3/2019 between Height Heritage Limited and the officers of the Alaka LSDPC Residents Community Development Association

The court also restrained Shola Olowolafe, Bolaji Jibril, Hakeen Tokosi and others from disrupting the use by Mr. Kayode Odu, Height Heritage Limited, its workers, customers or its customers’ guests, contractors or workers of the Iponri Housing Estate Community, Event Hall, Alaka, Surulere or their access thereto pending the determination on notice.

The case was adjourned till October 5, 2022 for hearing of the originating application.