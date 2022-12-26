… NBA, RULAAC React

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State on Christmas day.

The deceased, her sister, and four children were said to be returning from a Christmas outing in their car at about 11.00 a.m. when the police man tried to stop them.

A source said the woman was trying to make a U-turn under the under the Jubilee bridge at Ajah, Lagos state, when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her.

She was eventually rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

It was gathered that the suspected policeman and his team fled the scene immediately.

The officer, was however, caught and detained by operatives of Ajah police division.

The news has since yesterday, generated concerns and condemnation and today the Police authority through a statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

The statement said the IGP has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

It read; “In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul. He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts. “

Meanwhile, the Police in Lagos State say they have arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to Ajah Division for allegedly killing a female lawyer on, Barr. Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas Day.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest on Monday.

He stated two other police officers who were with the ASP were also arrested for interrogation.

“Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations,’’ Hundeyin stated.

The Lagos Police spokesman stated also that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, had been in touch with the family of the deceased and with the Nigerian Bar Association over the ugly incident.

“Mr Alabi has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail,’’ Hundeyin further stated.

The Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, has also reacted to the development, condemning the murder.

The NBA Lagos State Chairman, Ikechukwu Uwanna, in a statement, said the branch has been in touch with Lagos State Police Command and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State (Mr. Abiodun Alabi) has been very sympathetic and have assured that the investigation and prosecution of the killer of Mrs. Raheem will be swift.

“The NBA President, Mr. Y. C. Maikyau SAN, and his Exco have also been monitoring the situation to ensure that the matter is given all the serious attention it deserves.

“Members of our NBA Lagos Branch Human Rights Committee led by Mrs. Tam George have met with the DPO of Ajiwe Police Station, and will meet with the Commissioner of Police later today to emphasize our mandate of ensuring that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

“The committee members have also proceeded to visit the family of our slain member as at the time of releasing this statement.

“I urge us all to take a moment today to pray for the repose of the soul of our slain colleague, and that God will console her husband and family members. We will provide updates as the matter develops,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC has commended the IGP on prompt and reassuring response to the dastardly act of unprovoked killing of a female lawyer by a police officer in Lagos State on Christmas day.

“We’ll keep track of police action in this tragic case,” he assured.