As part of efforts to stem the tide of sexual and domestic violence across the State, the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, in conjunction with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has called on community leaders to support government initiatives in the fight against all forms of violence against women and children.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme held at Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Abosede George, stated that the present administration has always honoured the commitment to promote and create a safer environment for its citizens through the empowerment of women and girls to amplify their voices.

She explained that to effectively combat gender-based violence, there is a need to understand the causes, forms and implications to our collective development, revealing that the State Government is intensifying advocacy efforts to ensure that residents of Lagos State become better informed on their role in defeating the appalling trend.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that every day presents an opportunity to examine our behaviours and beliefs for biases that permit the culture of violence to continue, adding that we must think about how we define gender and how our biases and stereotypes influence gender imbalance.

She posited that from our attitudes about gender identities to the policies we support in our communities, we can all take action to stand against the culture of violence.

“As a government, we are making strategic and informed decisions to close the gap in addressing violence against women and girls, ensure essential services for survivors of violence are maintained during the crisis, implement prevention measures, and invest in collecting the data necessary to adapt and improve life-saving services for women and girls”, she stated.

While charging parents, guardians and caregivers to be steadfast in their responsibilities, Mrs. George described the role of community leaders and other stakeholders as crucial in orientating members of their communities on respecting the rights of women and the girl-child.

According to her, the examples we set for the younger generation shape the way they think about gender, respect and human rights, declaring that it is high time we start conversations about gender roles early while challenging the values that continue to set us backwards.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi; Executive Chairman, Onigbongbo LCDA, Mr. Oladotun Olakanle; Vice-Chairman, Rekiya Hassan; members of the Local Executive Council, Traditional and Religious Leaders, among others.