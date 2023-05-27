Lagos Boils As EFCC’s Bees Sting Yahoo Boys

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects are: Marcus Bode Daramola, Shobayo Tosin Micheal, Toheeb Akinde Opeyemi, Lawal Ojima Labran, Otutu Chibuzor Solomon, Christian Walter Divine, Amos O. Toluyemi, Shittu Babatunde Marvelous, Oluwafemi Samuel Adebowale, Kingsley Agu Chidiebere, Tolulope David Olagunde and Dika Courage Ramsey.

Others are: Jonathan Ajemigi, Daramola Peter Olaoluwa, Samuel Emmanuel Miracle, Adewunmi Domilare Enitan, Aderiyi Qonniy,

Lawrence K. Success, Ayorinde Habeeb A., Christian N. Walter, Adekuoroye Sunday Adebayo, Emmanuel Christian, Otutu Wisdom, Agu Frank Emeka, Qudus Adedeji Adeniyi, Aaron Bako Kantiok, Shittu Mayowa Samuel, Salako Ayomide Amos and Sodiq Ajao

They were arrested at Buena Vista Estate, Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State, following intelligence report on the activities of some individuals suspected to be involved in computer-related frauds.

Upon their arrest, items such as exotic vehicles, mobile devices and laptop computers were recovered from them.

The suspects have volunteered their statements and will be charged to court once investigations are concluded, the commission said.