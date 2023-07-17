Lagos Big Boy Killaboi Confesses to Killing His Girlfriend

Popular a Nigerian gambler, Killaboi confesses to killing his partner on social media two years after being detained by the EFCC for internet fraud.

The person in question, known online as Killaboi, said that he “mistakenly” stabbed his girlfriend following a fight.

She was reportedly gone for days before her mother went to Killaboi’s home to look for her.

Killaboi, who uploaded instastory posts in which he expressed regret for ruining his life at the age of 26, vowed to see to it that justice is served for his deceased fiancée because he simply cannot bear the guilt. However, he said that he fled after killing her out of terror.

He went on to release a letter he wrote to the mother of his deceased fiancée.

According to eyewitnesses, when police entered his flat via the fence, they discovered his girlfriend’s mangled body. Her essential organs allegedly gone.

After making a N150 million POS purchase in 2021 with a stolen card, Killaboi was apprehended by EFCC agents. He couldn’t flee because he was found and taken to a motel in Umuahia.