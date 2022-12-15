By Merit Ugolo

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), will commence a statewide novel Oral Polio Immunisation exercise from Saturday, 17th to Tuesday, 20th December, 2022.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, said the immunisation campaign is aimed at addressing the increase in transmission of a new strain virus due to low routine immunisation coverage occasioned by COVID-19, security challenges and poor access to health.

According to him, “The Lagos State Government, with support from its partners, has recommended that children of age 0-5 years will receive the novel Oral Polio Virus (nOPV). The objective is to ensure that all children receive two drops of the vaccine irrespective of their previous immunisation status”.

He explained that the routine vaccination team will be visiting all households, hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, recreational grounds, estates, markets, shopping plazas, and other places to carry out the exercise.

Dr. Mustafa, therefore, solicited the support of parents, guardians, congregants and estate executives, among others, to provide access to eligible children and places designated as immunisation centres.

Recall that Nigeria was certified free from Wild Polio Virus (WPV) on 25th August 2020 after three consecutive years of reporting no case of WPV.