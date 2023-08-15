Lagos Assembly Screen 21 Out of 39 Commissioner Nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Sunday, commenced the screening of the cabinet nominees sent to it by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, July 28.

Also, An ad hoc committee of the House, formed for the task, screened twenty out of thirty-nine nominees by the end of Monday, in an exercise that began on Sunday.

However, People expect the committee to screen all the cabinet nominees by Wednesday, the anticipated end date for the exercise.

On Sunday, the committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Mojeed Fatai, screened Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Olajide Babatunde, Lawal Pedro, and the immediate-past Special Adviser to the Governor on Parastatals Monitoring, Afolabi Ayantayo.

Also, Others screened on Sunday were: Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Olugbenga Olaniyi, Ogunwuyi Ekundayo, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Ibrahim Layode, and an immediate-past lawmaker of the state from Badagry, Adetokunbo Wahab.

On Monday, the committee grilled the immediate-past Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Mrs Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka, and a former Executive Secretary of Yaba Local Council Development Area, Mrs Bola Lawal.

Others screened on Monday were Yakubu Alebiosu, Idris Aregbe, Abdul-Kabir Ogungbo, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Abiola Olowu, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, Mosopefolu George, and Aramide Adeyoye.